National Asset Management Inc. Buys 571 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,225,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.01 and its 200 day moving average is $134.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

