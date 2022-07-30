National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,152 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $40,211,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 95,306 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 287,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,190,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $10,132,000.

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

FCN opened at $163.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.37.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

