National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,603 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88,046 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QS opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 7.47. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). QuantumScape’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 61,874 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $654,008.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $79,167.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,646.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 61,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $654,008.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 855,108 shares of company stock worth $9,966,135. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

