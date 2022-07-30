National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 39,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 657,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,555,000 after purchasing an additional 655,589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after purchasing an additional 459,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3,414.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 444,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,116,000 after purchasing an additional 431,558 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.45.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,578,442 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $102.01 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10,201,000.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

