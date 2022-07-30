National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $176,209,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 24,537.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,358,000 after purchasing an additional 528,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 856,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,040,000 after purchasing an additional 409,944 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $98.47 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.64 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

