National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,823,000 after purchasing an additional 287,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,638,000 after acquiring an additional 92,077 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,791,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,020,000 after acquiring an additional 57,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 474,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 19.20%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.