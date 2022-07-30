National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $335,679,000 after acquiring an additional 257,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,737,000 after acquiring an additional 219,914 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 526,811 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 998,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 971,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,538,000 after acquiring an additional 366,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

