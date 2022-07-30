National Asset Management Inc. Has $324,000 Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $13,896,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $9,956,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $9,876,000.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $3,020,678.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,236,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $3,020,678.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,236,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,279. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BROS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

