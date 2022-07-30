National Asset Management Inc. Has $324,000 Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GAB stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

