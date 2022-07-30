National Asset Management Inc. Has $326,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,174.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 76,478 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $9,763,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,882,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $176.92 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.72 and a 1 year high of $212.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average is $176.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.31 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

