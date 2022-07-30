National Asset Management Inc. Has $33.77 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

