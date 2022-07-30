National Asset Management Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.39. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

