National Asset Management Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after purchasing an additional 630,881 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 897,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,146,000 after purchasing an additional 231,325 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Globe Life by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after buying an additional 224,803 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $11,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

