National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Skyline Champion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Skyline Champion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:SKY opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

