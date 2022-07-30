National Asset Management Inc. Invests $351,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE MOH opened at $327.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.92. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.75 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.