National Asset Management Inc. Invests $372,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,798 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,918 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,884,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.3 %

HAL stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

