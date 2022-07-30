National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

