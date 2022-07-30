National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

