National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $387,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.64.

AON Stock Down 0.4 %

AON stock opened at $291.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.38. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

