National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $393,000 Investment in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova by 36.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Nova by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Nova by 9.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nova by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $105.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

