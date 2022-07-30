National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,430 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Saratoga Investment worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

SAR opened at $23.57 on Friday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $282.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Saratoga Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

