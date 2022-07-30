National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 187 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

