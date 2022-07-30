National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,070 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,907,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,225,000 after purchasing an additional 222,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,553,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 468,944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 274,204 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.