National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,377 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after buying an additional 1,340,284 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,197 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,816,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 639.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 357,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 309,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $37.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.79 and a beta of 0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $44.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

