National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,490 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS PFFD opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

