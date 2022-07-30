National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.
Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
MLPA opened at $41.58 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63.
