National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,213 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000.
Embraer Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE ERJ opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 130.30 and a beta of 1.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
