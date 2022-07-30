National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 1,000.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 974,158 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 2,069.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 604,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 576,405 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Gold Fields by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,308,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 541,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 587,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 531,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Profile

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.20 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

