National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,312 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,611,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,442,000 after purchasing an additional 492,275 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.84.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,029,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,905,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,029,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,905,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 254,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,858,149 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 135.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

