National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,621 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leslie’s

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leslie’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.