National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 17.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $126.45 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

