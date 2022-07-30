National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $137.30 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.43.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

