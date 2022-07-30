National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Optas LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $163.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

