National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,741 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CLSA cut their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.