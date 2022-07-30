National Asset Management Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 706.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR opened at $99.27 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $99.37.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

