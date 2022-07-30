National Asset Management Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,562,000 after acquiring an additional 789,132 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,035 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $418,128,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $5,304,851. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $404.35. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.