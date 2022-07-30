National Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,035 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
FIXD stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.