National Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,035 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.