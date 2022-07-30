National Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,979 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

