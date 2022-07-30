National Asset Management Inc. Sells 97,950 Shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,950 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 1.57% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 48.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TRxADE HEALTH news, CEO Surendra K. Ajjarapu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $13.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.25.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 75.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

