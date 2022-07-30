National Asset Management Inc. Takes $363,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in CDW by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $181.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.63. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.