National Asset Management Inc. Takes $363,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in CDW by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at CDW
In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CDW Price Performance
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CDW Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.
CDW Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
