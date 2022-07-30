National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after buying an additional 544,414 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $65.75 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Bank of America decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.26.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

