National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $162.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.