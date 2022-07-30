Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Up to $24.85

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.85, but opened at $27.42. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 7,728 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on NMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $895.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89.
Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.
About Navios Maritime Partners
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
