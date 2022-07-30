Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.95 and a 200 day moving average of $174.39.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

