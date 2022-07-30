New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,947,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Microsoft worth $2,758,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 206,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 37,091 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 274,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average is $281.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Profile



Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

