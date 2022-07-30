Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 179,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 614,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 471,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of PRMW opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -661.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

