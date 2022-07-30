Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,030,000 after buying an additional 229,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,647,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,539,000 after buying an additional 130,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 959,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after buying an additional 137,462 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,452,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of DNLI opened at $34.02 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The company had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

