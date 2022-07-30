Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 80,000 VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,637,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,367,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,306.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.