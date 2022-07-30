Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 10.2% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $373,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

