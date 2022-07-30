Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 460 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

